Man charged with sexual exploitation of minor, deputies say

LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County sheriff deputies said they charged Keith Church with first-degree sexual exploitation of child, indecent liberties of a child, and first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13.

Deputies said the charges involved were between five and ten years old.

Keith Church

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force sent deputies a tip.

Deputies seized computers and DVDs, which led to charges in the case.

The sheriff’s office said they investigated Church in 2013, but the district attorney’s office declined to prosecute.

After the most recent allegations, investigators said they are charging him with that case.

Sheriff Kevin Bean said the case is a priority.

Church is locked up under a $300,000 bond.

