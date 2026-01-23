Man charged with solicitation of minor, prostitution offenses in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Police Department has arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with the solicitation of a child via an electronic device, as well as the solicitation of prostitution from a minor.

An investigation revealed that Michael Wilson Lesswing used an electronic communication device to engage in inappropriate and unlawful communication with a minor.

According to police, Lesswing initiated a conversation to have sexual relations with a minor at a predetermined location.

On Jan. 22, Lesswing arrived at that location. He was subsequently arrested and formally charged.

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and placed under a $150,000 secured bond.

Michael Wilson Lesswing

Police said this incident remains under investigation, and additional charges may be pending.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.

