Man in custody following deadly assault in Salisbury

SAILSBURY, N.C. — A man is in custody after a woman was found dead in the parking lot of a shopping center in Salisbury on Wednesday.

Police say Herman Donald Floyd III, 44, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after officers found a 57-year-old female with life-threatening injuries that were consistent with an assault. It happened at a parking lot along Statesville Boulevard.

Floyd was arrested on Thursday after police executed a search warrant at his home and collected items that were connected to the homicide.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department.

