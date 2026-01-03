Man denied bond after narcotics sniffed out during Statesville traffic stop

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Statesville after a K-9 unit discovered narcotics during a traffic stop.

A deputy stopped 54-year-old Gregory David Evans’ dark-colored Dodge pickup near the 1500 block of Salisbury Highway for having non-functioning tag lights and expired registration. During the stop, the deputy deployed K-9 Enyo to perform an open-air sniff of the vehicle, which indicated the presence of narcotics.

A vehicle search was conducted, and the deputy found approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and various items of drug paraphernalia. Evans admitted that the narcotics belonged to him.

He was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Evans was denied bond as he had been out on bond due to a prior methamphetamine-related charge.

WATCH: Family remembers 14-year-old killed in apparent THC vape pen robbery at park

Family remembers 14-year-old killed in apparent THC vape pen robbery at park

©2026 Cox Media Group