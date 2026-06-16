Man dies 7 months after scooter crash

A 53-year-old man died months after losing control and falling off a scooter last year, detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.

First responders were called to a wreck involving a motorized scooter at about 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2025, on South Tryon Street near Sandy Porter Road in southwest Charlotte.

The operator of the scooter, Johnie Wesley Mason IV, was found unresponsive near the scooter.

MEDIC transported Mason to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mason was operating the scooter before losing control and falling off, according to the investigation.

He died on Sunday at a hospital.

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