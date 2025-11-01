1 sent to hospital following southwest Charlotte pedestrian crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital following a crash involving a pedestrian in southwest Charlotte on Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the intersection of South Tryon Street and Sandy Porter Road around 11 a.m. Saturday.

There, they found one person was suffering life-threatening injuries.

The patient was sent to a nearby hospital to be treated, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

