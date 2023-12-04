Man dies after being hit by car while walking in the road, Hickory police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A man died after being hit by a car in Hickory last week, investigators said.
Police said around 7:30 p.m. Friday, 53-year-old Bobby Gene Helton, from Conover, was walking north in the far right lane of Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard Southeast near Third Avenue Southeast.
It was at the point that a 2006 Pontiac G6 hit Helton. The driver was also heading north and was in the same lane Helton was.
Helton was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The Hickory Police Department said no charges are expected in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 828-328-5551.
