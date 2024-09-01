Man dies after crashing into tree in Catawba County, troopers say

A man died following a crash in Catawba County early Sunday morning, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash on Shiloh Road near Buffalo Shoals Road.

The driver was traveling south in a 2010 Nissan Titan when he lost control, crossed the center line, drove off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

The driver has been identified as 31-year-old Jairo Ismael Flores.

According to troopers, excessive speed contributed to the crash.

