South Charlotte roadway blocked after crash downs power lines

CHARLOTTE — A crash involving downed power lines blocked both directions of Providence Road at Lansdowne Road Friday morning.

A spokesperson from Duke Energy said a vehicle struck a utility pole around 3:30 a.m. According to MEDIC, no one was hurt.

Duke Energy said three customers lost power as a result.

Charlotte Fire crews and CMPD responded to the scene. There, power lines were stretched across the road, and some lines were seen sparking small flames near some overhanging trees.

Providence Road power pole crash

Duke Energy will be working to repair the pole throughout the morning. In the meantime, drivers should avoid the area.

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