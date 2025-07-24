Man dies days after being shot outside Conover laundromat

CONOVER, N.C. — A man has died after being shot outside the VIP Laundry on Thornburg Drive shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, Conover police confirmed on Thursday.

The shooting occurred at the VIP laundromat on Thornburg Drive SE, with police confirming the death of Stephen Thomas following the shooting.

As of now, there is no information available on any suspects in the case.

No additional details have been made available.

VIDEO: Shooting outside Catawba County laundromat leaves man injured