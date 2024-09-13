Man dies during arrest in Ashe County, deputies say

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation has been launched after a man died while being taken into custody early Friday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., deputies with the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a black motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 48-year-old Stuart Chad Mast, refused to pull over, according to deputies.

Eventually, Mast stopped his motorcycle in the middle of Frank Dillard Road and Sheets Bridge.

He was then told by deputies to dismount the motorcycle and lie on the ground.

However, despite multiple commands, Mast refused to comply which led to a physical confrontation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Mast was eventually placed in handcuffs after a brief struggle on the ground. It then became apparent that he had become unconscious.

Lifesaving measures were then performed, including the administration of two doses of Narcan, CPR, and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator until paramedics arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mast was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

One deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment before being released. Two other deputies received minor injuries as well, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office has requested an investigation be conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.

