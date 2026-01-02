Local

Man faces arson charges for motel fire in Hickory

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Days Inn in northwest Hickory
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

HICKORY, N.C. — A man in Catawba County has been arrested for attempting to set fire to the Days Inn in northwest Hickory. Andy Winkler faces seven counts of first-degree arson stemming from the incident on Dec. 26.

ALSO READ: 3 charged in connection with 5 arson cases; investigators say they're domestic

Winkler was a registered guest at the motel when the alleged incident occurred, according to court documents. Workers at the Days Inn reported discovering towels that had been ignited inside his room.

Andy Winkler

The arson attempt was reported to Hickory police, who arrested Winkler.

VIDEO: How CFD’s arson investigators find firestarters

‘Piece of the puzzle’: How CFD’s arson investigators find firestarters

0

Most Read