Man faces charges in deadly northwest Charlotte home shooting

CHARLOTTE — A man is facing murder charges for an October shooting in northwest Charlotte.

Court records say Zantavious Walker was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges.

Walker’s charges include conspiracy and multiple counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says Peter Batista Fana was killed after someone fired shots into a home on Winding Branch Court on Oct. 8.

Police said Fana was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. He succumbed to his injuries there the next day.

Walker is expected to face a judge Wednesday morning.

