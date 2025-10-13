Man dies day after being shot inside northwest Charlotte home, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday.

Police and MEDIC responded to the scene at the 1300 block of Winding Branch Court around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

There, first responders found 51-year-old Peter Batista Fana inside a home, suffering for a gunshot wound. He was then transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Fana was pronounced deceased while at the hospital.

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing, police said.

No additional details have been made available.

