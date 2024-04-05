Man finds new appreciation for life after prostate cancer diagnosis

CHARLOTTE — On any given day, you’ll find 72-year-old Oliver Blunte mulling around his garden.

But life wasn’t always this laid back for the now-retired financial services employee working in New York City. It wasn’t until he was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer at the age of 59 that Blunte had his reality check.

“Obviously, when someone says cancer its the ‘big C,’ so the first thing you think about is your life and children,” he told Channel 9′s Damany Lewis. “And it was then I decided I need to retire. There is life to live beside constant working.”

>> In the video at the top of the page, doctors says Blunte’s prognosis has drastically improved, thanks to medication and his healthy lifestyle.

