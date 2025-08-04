Man found dead in Lowe’s parking lot, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigating

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation following the discovery of a dead body in Indian Land.

Deputies responded to the Lowe’s at 181 Fort Mill Highway around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, after customers found a man lying on the ground, unresponsive.

The man was lying face down, bleeding, in front of his truck in the parking lot.

First responders checked the man for a pulse and found none. Medical personnel responded and confirmed the man was dead.

The man has been identified as a 43-year-old man who lived in Indian Land with his family. His name has yet to be released.

Investigators said the man’s body showed no signs of external injuries. His truck was searched, and no weapons were found there or anywhere at the scene.

They also said there was no evidence that he had any confrontations with anyone that day. Family members did tell investigators that the man had recently been diagnosed with a medical condition that had worsened, and he was receiving treatment.

“Although the investigation is in its early stages, we have found nothing at this point to indicate that the man died by violent means or that this is a homicide,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We will know more when the autopsy results are received.”

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

