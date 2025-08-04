North Charlotte stabbing victim identified, death ruled a homicide

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced that one man’s death has been determined to be a homicide more than 24 hours after he was stabbed.

MEDIC responded to the scene of the stabbing on Redwood Avenue, near the intersection of E Sugar Creek Road and N Davidson Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday.

CMPD later responded to assist MEDIC, and the male victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A death investigation was launched around 10:15 a.m. after the man died at the hospital.

Police identified the victim as 44-year-old Jeremy Mouzon.

Officials announced that the death had been ruled a homicide just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Channel 9 saw debris at the intersection on the edge of NoDa as crime investigators laid out evidence markers. Also at the scene was a truck marked “NUCO2.″

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Murder suspect let out on bond, son of victim speaks out

Murder suspect let out on bond, son of victim speaks out

©2025 Cox Media Group