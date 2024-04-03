Man found guilty in 2020 arcade robbery

CHARLOTTE — A man will spend years in prison for robbing a south Charlotte video arcade at gunpoint.

A jury found Sheldon Reid guilty of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Authorities said Reid and an accomplice robbed the Sea Story Arcade in 2020.

He was sentenced to five to seven years behind bars.

The District Attorney’s Office said the accomplice previously pleaded guilty in this case.

