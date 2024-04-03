Man heads to prison after murdering woman, asking for ride on Facebook Live

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man who went on Facebook Live begging for a ride after committing murder has been sentenced to prison.

Shiquan Ratchford pled guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison on Wednesday.

On Dec. 2, 2022, Ratchford and a few friends, including victim Megan Tate, gathered to talk at an apartment on Spring Valley Drive in Gastonia. Ratchford got into a heated argument with one of the friends and Tate jumped in to defuse the situation.

Investigators said Ratchford stepped away, but returned with a gun and shot Tate in the head.

A 4-year-old was in the room when the shooting happened.

Ratchford ran from the scene while on Facebook Live, begging for someone to pick him up because, “I just killed somebody.”

In court Wednesday, the defense attorney said Ratchford made a tragic mistake.

