Man jailed after 2 women shot, killed in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested after two women were shot and killed in Cleveland County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, deputies were called to a home on Casar Road where they found two bodies inside a car in the driveway. The victims were identified as Laurie Ann Marks and Kimberly Renee McNeilly.

Deputies said while they were at the scene, they learned the suspect, 32-year-old Thomas Gene Eaker, was at a home on Oakgrove-Cloverhill Church Road. They went to the home and arrested him.

Eaker was given no bond and was taken to the Cleveland County jail. He charged with two counts of murder.

Investigators said while they did discover Marks and Eaker had been dating, Eaker’s motive is still not clear.

No further information was released.

