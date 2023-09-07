Man killed in crash in Lincoln County, troopers say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Lincoln County Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Shoal Road near Hayworth Lane.

Troopers said a 2017 Kia Soul was traveling west on Shoal Road when it crossed the center line and sideswiped an eastbound 2008 GMC Canyon.

The driver of the Kia Soul, 55-year-old Gary Samuel Kiser, was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver and a passenger inside the GMC Canyon were also taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation indicates a medical condition contributed to the collision, according to troopers. No charges are expected to be filed.

