Man killed in Iredell County crash, troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Iredell County Thursday evening.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Old Mocksville Road near Jane Sowers Road.

Troopers said a 2000 Saturn was traveling east on Jane Sowers Road when it attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Old Mocksville Road.

The Saturn eventually turned in front of a 2011 Ford F-150 that was traveling south, according to troopers.

Troopers said the driver of the Saturn, 50-year-old Sonia Guadalupe Cesar Ponce, died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to troopers.

Troopers said an initial investigation does not indicate impairment or speed to be contributing factors in this crash.

However, no charges have been filed at this time, according to troopers.

