Man killed near Tom Hunter light rail station in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

Police found the victim around 1:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Tom Hunter Road and N. Tryon Street. According to a news release from CMPD, the victim was shot and killed.

That location is near the Tom Hunter Station for the LYNX Blue Line, and there are also stores at that intersection.

CMPD hasn’t released any additional details on the shooting or if a suspect is wanted at this time.

The police department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 704-432-TIPS.

