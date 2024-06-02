Death investigation underway at Statesville home

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman’s death at her home early Saturday morning.

In a news release, the Statesville Police Department said they were called to the home on Hickory Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the body of 33-year-old Shelbie Smith inside the home.

Police have begun an investigation into her death and have help from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities have not said what caused Smith’s death or whether foul play was involved.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3516.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

