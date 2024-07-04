Man killed in Watauga County crash, troopers say

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A man has died following a crash in Watauga County Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Reese Road, near Wilburn Rominger Road.

Troopers said a 2001 Dodge Ram was traveling south on Reese Road when it drove off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old William Jesse Glenn, died at the scene.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was ejected from the vehicle.

The initial investigation indicates speed and alcohol were not contributing factors to the collision, according to troopers.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

