Man pleads guilty in 2020 death of Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE — On July 15, Kristian Barboza pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felony death by vehicle in the 2020 death of Rosselyn Mechele Torrence.

Barboza was sentenced to 51-74 months in prison, which was suspended in favor of 36 months of supervised probation. As part of his probation, he must serve 180 days in jail.

The incident occurred on March 25, 2020, when Barboza sped through a red light at the intersection of North Tryon Street and University City Boulevard, striking Torrence’s car.

Torrence’s vehicle was pushed into the wall of an overpass, and it took emergency responders approximately 30 minutes to extricate her from the vehicle.

Barboza attempted to flee the scene and fought with deputies before being restrained. He admitted to consuming marijuana and acid prior to driving, and lab tests confirmed the presence of THC in his system.

Torrence succumbed to her injuries on July 30, 2020.

