Man pleads guilty after stealing checks from Charlotte-area mailboxes

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man pleaded guilty Thursday to committing bank fraud using stolen mail.

According to prosecutors, 38-year-old Douglas Gumbs and his co-defendant targeted neighbors in the Charlotte area, stealing mail from their mailboxes from February 2022 to April 2023.

The mail included credit cards, tax forms, financial statements, personal information, and personal and business bank checks.

Prosecutors said Gumbs then altered the amounts of the checks or changed the names of the payees to his own, depositing the fraudulent checks into his bank accounts. He withdrew the money before the victims and banks were able to discover the checks were stolen, authorities said.

Investigators said Gumbs was found to have more than 850 pieces of stolen mail that belonged to at least 10 victims.

Gumbs pleaded guilty to bank fraud, a crime that carries a maximum 30-year prison sentence and a $1 million fine. He’s in custody still awaiting sentencing.

(WATCH BELOW: Officers work with postal service to get 50 pounds of stolen mail returned to owners)

