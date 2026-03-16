Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder after jury can’t reach verdict in shooting death case

CHARLOTTE — A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for the 2020 shooting death of Marcus Withers.

Derek Johnson Jr. entered his plea in a Mecklenburg County courtroom after jurors indicated they would be unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case.

The judge sentenced Johnson to 157 to 201 months in prison following the plea. Johnson was originally standing trial for first-degree murder for the death of the 28-year-old victim, with proceedings beginning on Feb. 23.

The trial concluded after jurors informed the court Friday afternoon that they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Although the judge instructed the jury to continue deliberations, Johnson chose to enter a guilty plea for the reduced charge. The case was prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Homicide Team.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred on June 10, 2020. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Withers’ home, where they found the 28-year-old unresponsive in the backyard. Withers had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one to his head, and was later pronounced deceased at a hospital.

A family member who was inside the residence at the time of the shooting reported hearing several gunshots. That witness told investigators they saw one suspect running from the scene. A second witness reported seeing Johnson running through the neighborhood shortly after the shooting occurred.

Johnson was detained by authorities a few hours after the shooting following a report that he was arguing with his brother over a firearm. During the subsequent investigation, police said they located a rifle and personal items belonging to Withers inside a shed in the backyard near where the body was found.

Witnesses told investigators that Withers and Johnson had been involved in a recent dispute regarding the ownership of that specific rifle. Evidence found on Johnson’s phone included photos showing him in possession of the same firearm several weeks before Withers was killed.

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