Man rescued from flooding in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a man stuck in his car during flash flooding in north Charlotte.

Several inches of water rushed over the road at North Tryon and 16th Streets near Ashby Street, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Channel 9 was at the scene and saw firefighters pull the man out of his car window after it appears he attempted to drive through the standing water under the bridge.

The flooding should be cleared around 1 p.m., according to NCDOT.

Drivers should avoid the area.

