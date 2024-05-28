Man saved from drowning at Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — Deputies in Lincoln County were able to help a woman save a man from drowning at Lake Norman over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the lake patrol was on the water near Lakeshore Road Sunday when they got a call about a man in danger.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found a woman holding the man with his head just above the water. The deputies docked nearby and ran over to help, then they were able to get a life vest on the man and lift him from the water.

Deputies didn’t identify the victim but said he was taken to a hospital in Huntersville for treatment.

It’s not clear if the man fell in the water from a boat or if he was swimming.

