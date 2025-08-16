Man sentenced in connection with dogfighting ring in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The man behind a dogfighting ring in Gaston County has pleaded guilty.

Rico Pagan pleaded guilty to charges of running a dogfighting ring in Gaston County after several malnourished dogs were rescued from his home on June 2, 2021, police said on Friday.

Pagan was previously convicted of animal cruelty charges in 2008 and arrested again recently for crimes connected to animal cruelty.

According to police, members of the Gastonia Police Department and Gaston County Animal Care & Enforcement have been investigating reports of dogfighting at Pagan’s home on Queens Road for months. The investigation was reportedly started after community members expressed concerns to animal control.

Pagan was sentenced to 7.5 to more than 15 years in prison following his guilty plea. Police discovered two decomposed dogs in the woods in Gastonia.

