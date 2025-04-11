Man sentenced to life for murder of woman, unborn child

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection with the murder of 41-year-old Brandi Deal and her unborn child.

On Feb. 10, first responders found Deal with gunshot wounds a day before she was supposed to give birth.

She and her baby would later die from their injuries, according to court documents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Shortly after, 32-year-old Dylan James Rogers was charged in connection with Deal’s murder.

On April 10, a jury found Rogers guilty of second-degree murder and murder of an unborn child.

He will serve his period of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

VIDEO: Pregnant Burke County woman shot, killed 1 week before due date, loved ones say

Pregnant Burke County woman shot, killed 1 week before due date, loved ones say













©2025 Cox Media Group