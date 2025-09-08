Man sentenced to years in federal prison for child sexual abuse material possession

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material.

The sentencing follows an investigation by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which executed a search warrant on the residence of John Edward Prigmore, 40, in May 2023.

The investigation was initiated after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided a cyber-tip indicating that accounts associated with Prigmore contained child sexual abuse material.

During the search of Prigmore’s residence, several electronic devices were seized and found to contain child sexual abuse material. He had a prior conviction on state charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Prigmore to 120 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by a lifetime of court-ordered supervision. Prigmore was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.

