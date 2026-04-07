NC attorney general asks State Supreme Court to hear exploding vape battery case

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is urging the state Supreme Court to hear a case of a man who was seriously hurt from an exploding vape battery.

Jackson filed an amicus brief Friday in support of Stephen Weaver, according to WCTI, our news partners in Greenville. Weaver suffered serious and permanent injuries after a counterfeit vape battery exploded in his pocket and burned his hand and leg.

The attorney general argues allowing vape shops to stock shelves with counterfeit products puts North Carolinians at risk.

Without Supreme Court review, retailers and distributors could be shielded from liability and leave other victims without a way to seek damages.

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