Man shot, killed by deputy at eastern NC hospital

CLAYTON, N.C. — A deputy shot and killed a man Monday morning at a hospital in eastern North Carolina, WTVD reports.

It happened before 6 a.m. at UNC Healthcare Johnston County in the town of Clayton.

WTVD reports the deputy was a member of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office told WTVD the deputy shot the man and he died at the scene. They did not say what led up to the shooting.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

