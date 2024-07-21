Police investigate overnight shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person is suffering from life-threatening injuries from a shooting overnight in Charlotte.

MEDIC says it happened Saturday night shortly before midnight off Lasalle Street and Burbank Drive.

This is near the University Park neighborhood.

We’re asking CMPD what led up to the shooting and if anyone will face charges.

We’re also asking to see how the gunshot victim is recovering.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

