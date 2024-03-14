Man struck by car wants driver who drove off to turn themselves in

CHARLOTTE — Tyler Lanier was trying to cross a street near South End earlier this month when a driver hit him and kept going.

He wasn’t in a crosswalk but said that was no reason for the person not to stop.

“It’s just a very sticky situation I wish I wasn’t in at the moment,” Lanier said.

Lanier said he was walking on Mint Street in South End around 2 a.m. on March 3 when he reached a construction site blocking the sidewalk.

He tried to cross between Carson and Morehead streets where there is no crosswalk.

“I wedged myself between the cars that were waiting for the red light to pass,” Lanier said. “But as I get past there, I step into the lane of another car coming and I didn’t really realize it until the last minute. But apparently, I flipped over the car.”

The driver was going about 30 mph when the car hit Lanier, according to the crash report. The person didn’t stop or call the police.

“I don’t know how they’re sleeping,” Lanier said. “I don’t know how they’re living. I don’t know how they’re going out and doing things about their life, knowing that they hit someone.”

Lanier is recovering at home from leg surgery, head injuries, and road rash.

He’s hopeful the police will track down whoever’s responsible.

“I just know that in my heart justice will be served,” he said.

Lanier said he works three jobs, which all require him to be on his feet.

He expects it will be another six to eight months before he can return to work.

The police told him they are looking for a white Nissan sedan.

