Man struck, killed while crossing street in University City

CHARLOTTE — A 65-year-old man was struck and killed Monday night while crossing a road in University City, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to North Tryon Street near University City Boulevard and saw Bernard Johnson in the middle of the road, unresponsive, and an Infiniti stopped on the shoulder.

Johnson died at the scene.

The driver was treated for minor injuries and released.

Johnson was trying to cross the road outside of a crosswalk when the Infiniti struck him, police said.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor for the driver. It is not known if speed played a part, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.

