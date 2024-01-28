Local

Man struck, killed while trying to cross road in Gastonia, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Man struck, killed while trying to cross road in Gastonia, police say (Courtesy of: Gastonia Police Department)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was hit and killed while trying to cross the street on Sunday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

ALSO READ: 84-year-old man struck, killed while changing tire on York County highway

Officers were called to South New Hope Road near Southwood Drive after a man driving a Ford F-250 hit and killed a 65-year-old man crossing the street.

The department shut down South New Hope Road for more than two hours to investigate. It was reopened around 2:45 p.m.

Officials have not released the identities of the driver or pedestrian involved in the crash.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 13-year-old killed in shooting in Chesterfield County, deputies say)

13-year-old killed in shooting in Chesterfield County, deputies say



©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read