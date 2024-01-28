Man struck, killed while trying to cross road in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was hit and killed while trying to cross the street on Sunday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Officers were called to South New Hope Road near Southwood Drive after a man driving a Ford F-250 hit and killed a 65-year-old man crossing the street.

At 11:45 this morning, the driver of a Ford F-250 struck and killed a 65-year-old male pedestrian in the 3600 block of South New Hope. The roadway is back open. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Koeppel of the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702. pic.twitter.com/7is4CNnSAY — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) January 28, 2024

The department shut down South New Hope Road for more than two hours to investigate. It was reopened around 2:45 p.m.

Officials have not released the identities of the driver or pedestrian involved in the crash.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

