Pedestrian struck, hurt by a vehicle in east Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in east Charlotte Saturday night, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to a call in the 5020 block of Idlewild Road North around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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Deadly crash involving pedestrian under investigation in Hickory

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