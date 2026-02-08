Man surrenders to Monroe Police after standoff ends with gas deployment

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police arrested a 43-year-old man late Saturday night following an armed standoff.

Alexander Kaufmann was taken into custody after an armed standoff with police at a residence on West Houston Street.

The standoff began after Kaufmann allegedly threatened another individual with a firearm and threatened to kill him if he contacted law enforcement, officials said. According to the Monroe Police Department, the victim was able to escape the apartment to seek help before officers arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, officers identified Kaufmann as a convicted felon and believed he was armed. Kaufmann remained inside the residence and refused to exit, making statements that he would harm officers and would not surrender. Due to the credible threat, the department said it activated its Hostage Negotiation Team and Special Response Team.

He surrendered to the authorities after the Monroe Police Department Special Response Team deployed gas into the building following several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, officials said.

Following the arrest, officials said Kaufmann was transported to the Union County Detention Center. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault by pointing a gun, simple assault, and communicating threats.

