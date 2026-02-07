Woman killed in northwest Charlotte bank shooting remembered as loving mother

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is learning more about the woman who was killed at a northwest Charlotte bank Friday morning.

At the base of a tree near the scene where Ina Lang, 50, was shot and killed, a memorial has been left for her.

Lang’s husband told us that she is the mother of five and that she only had two jobs in her life. One in her native state of Florida, and the other at Bank of America, where she worked for 20 years.

Her described her as a loving and kind woman who really enjoyed helping others.

On Friday police arrested 22-year-old Sam’on Smith and charged him with first-degree murder. Police have not said anything about a motive in this case and Lang’s husband says she might have been out back of the bank on a smoke break when she was killed.

We did check the state’s criminal justice records and it does appear that Smith has not been arrested in North Carolina before.

Lang’s family is devasted by this tragedy. Her husband declined to speak on camera, but he did tell Channel 9 he wants answers as to why this happened.

