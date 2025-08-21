Man texts wife winning lottery ticket on 31st anniversary

RALEIGH — Jeffrey Douglas, of Cherryville, celebrated his 31st wedding anniversary with a $100,000 win from a scratch-off ticket over the weekend.

Douglas purchased the winning $10 Million Spectacular ticket from the Times Turn Around on East Main Street in Lincolnton. After taxes, he collected $71,764 from lottery headquarters on Tuesday.

“It was our 31st wedding anniversary on Sunday,” Douglas said. “I texted her a picture of the ticket and she said, ‘Call me.’”

Douglas plans to share his winnings with his family and invest in his tree-cutting business. “Do you know how many trees you have to cut to win this much money,” Douglas joked.The $10 Million Spectacular game, which debuted in December 2023, still has one $10 million prize, two $1 million prizes, and two $100,000 prizes remaining.

Douglas’s unexpected win has brought joy and financial relief, marking a memorable anniversary for him and his wife.

