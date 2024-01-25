Local

Man treated by paramedics after Catawba County home catches fire

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are calling a fire that destroyed a home north of Conover accidental.

It broke out around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Golden Apple Way.

According to the fire marshal’s office, an overloaded power strip could have started the fire.

Firefighters say an elderly man was treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators say smoke detectors alerted the owner, who was sleeping at the time.

No further information was released.

