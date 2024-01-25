Man treated by paramedics after Catawba County home catches fire

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are calling a fire that destroyed a home north of Conover accidental.

It broke out around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Golden Apple Way.

According to the fire marshal’s office, an overloaded power strip could have started the fire.

Breaking Catawba Co- firefighters say an elderly man was rushed to the hospital this morning for smoke inhalation after a fire destroyed his home. A smoke detector did wake him up but an overloaded power strip may be to blame. The story today on channel 9 eyewitness news at 5pm pic.twitter.com/bu6NYtO9qm — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) January 25, 2024

Firefighters say an elderly man was treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators say smoke detectors alerted the owner, who was sleeping at the time.

No further information was released.

