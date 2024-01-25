Local

Passerby helped rescue people from car after Catawba County crash

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

East Conover Boulevard crash rescue A Good Samaritan in Catawba County is being credited with helping get people out of an overturned car in Conover. It happened Thursday afternoon along East Conover Boulevard.

CONOVER, N.C. — A Good Samaritan in Catawba County is being credited with helping get people out of an overturned car in Conover.

It happened Thursday afternoon along East Conover Boulevard. Firefighters said someone stopped and used a baseball bat to break out the back window of a car that crashed.

Two people were able to get out. Firefighters helped rescue the third person, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused that crash but it did happen as heavy rain fell in Catawba County.

