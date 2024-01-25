Passerby helped rescue people from car after Catawba County crash

CONOVER, N.C. — A Good Samaritan in Catawba County is being credited with helping get people out of an overturned car in Conover.

Breaking Catawba- a Good Samaritan helped get folks out of this overturned vehicle in Conover by using a baseball bat to break out a back window. The story today on channel 9 eyewitness news. pic.twitter.com/DbKt0wrOJo — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) January 25, 2024

It happened Thursday afternoon along East Conover Boulevard. Firefighters said someone stopped and used a baseball bat to break out the back window of a car that crashed.

Two people were able to get out. Firefighters helped rescue the third person, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused that crash but it did happen as heavy rain fell in Catawba County.

