Man wanted for fatal stabbing, arrested following pursuit

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 41-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman to death during a fight in Rock Hill was arrested after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police caught up with him during a vehicle pursuit.

Rock Hill police officers were called to Iris Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Friday where they found the 37-year-old woman stabbed multiple times. She was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators learned that the suspect, Pedro Mondragon-Ramirez, and the woman had gotten into a “relationship quarrel.”

Mondragon-Ramirez drove away from the scene in the victim’s vehicle after the stabbing, police said.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies were alerted, which was when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers pursued and stopped the vehicle.

Police took the suspect into custody early Saturday.

Mondragon-Ramirez is currently being held in Charlotte as a fugitive from South Carolina.

Rock Hill Police Department detectives issued warrants for murder and possession of a knife during a crime of violence for his arrest.

