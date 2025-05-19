Local

Man accused of stabbing wife multiple times, deputies say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CONOVER, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing his wife multiple times over the weekend near Conover, deputies said.

Jonathan Blackburn was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, deputies said.

Blackburn stabbed his wife more than 30 at a home along Buddy Street north of Conover early Saturday morning, deputies said.

Investigators plan on asking for no bond in his case when he appears before a judge.

They confirm to Channel 9 they found what they believe was the knife used in the attack after a neighbor called 911.

The woman has life-threatening injuries and is at a hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

