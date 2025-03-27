Local

Man accused of killing daughter in Anson County has died

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Man who allegedly killed daughter in Anson Couny dies days after shooting himself
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

POLKTON, N.C. — A man in Anson County who allegedly shot and killed his six-year-old daughter before shooting himself on Monday has died at a hospital, the Polkton police chief confirmed on Thursday.

Funeral home to cover costs for 6-year-old girl allegedly killed by father

Michael Roach reportedly threatened the girl’s mother, took his daughter Mianna, and led deputies on a chase. Polkton police said Thursday investigators determined Roach shot Mianna before the chase.

Authorities stated that Roach crashed his vehicle and turned the gun on himself.

READ MORE: Child taken, killed by father during pursuit in Anson County, SBI says

The investigation into the incident is ongoing as officials seek to understand the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy in Anson County.

Reporter Gina Esposito is in Anson County and will have more information starting at 5 p.m. on Channel 9.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Child taken, killed by father during pursuit in Anson County, SBI says

Child taken, killed by father during pursuit in Anson County, SBI says

0
Countdown Timer
Banner Image
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Tickets go on sale April 2

Most Read