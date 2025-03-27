Man accused of killing daughter in Anson County has died

POLKTON, N.C. — A man in Anson County who allegedly shot and killed his six-year-old daughter before shooting himself on Monday has died at a hospital, the Polkton police chief confirmed on Thursday.

Michael Roach reportedly threatened the girl’s mother, took his daughter Mianna, and led deputies on a chase. Polkton police said Thursday investigators determined Roach shot Mianna before the chase.

Authorities stated that Roach crashed his vehicle and turned the gun on himself.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing as officials seek to understand the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy in Anson County.

Reporter Gina Esposito is in Anson County and will have more information starting at 5 p.m. on Channel 9.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Child taken, killed by father during pursuit in Anson County, SBI says