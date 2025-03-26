Local

Funeral home to cover costs for 6-year-old girl allegedly killed by father

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Multiple police agencies on scene after chase, crash in Anson County
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ANSON COUNTY — The owner of Blakely’s Funeral & Cremation Service told Channel 9 that he is going to cover the funeral cost for a six-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by her father.

PAST COVERAGE: Child taken, killed by father during pursuit in Anson County, SBI says

The tragedy happened early Monday morning in Anson County.

Investigators said Michael Roach threatened the girl’s mother, took the girl, Mianna, and led deputies on a chase.

Roach crashed and then shot and killed Mianna before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

At last check, he was still in critical condition.

