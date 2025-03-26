Funeral home to cover costs for 6-year-old girl allegedly killed by father

ANSON COUNTY — The owner of Blakely’s Funeral & Cremation Service told Channel 9 that he is going to cover the funeral cost for a six-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by her father.

The tragedy happened early Monday morning in Anson County.

Investigators said Michael Roach threatened the girl’s mother, took the girl, Mianna, and led deputies on a chase.

Roach crashed and then shot and killed Mianna before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

At last check, he was still in critical condition.

VIDEO: Child taken, killed by father during pursuit in Anson County, SBI says