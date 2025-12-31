Powerball pays off at local grocery store

RALEIGH — Diego Coronado-Sanchez, of Charlotte, won a $150,000 Powerball prize after purchasing a $3 ticket from Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street, officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery announced.

Coronado-Sanchez matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the Dec. 20 drawing. His initial prize of $50,000 was tripled because he opted for the Power Play option, which had a 3X multiplier during the draw.⁣⁣⁣

Coronado-Sanchez visited lottery headquarters on Monday to claim his winnings. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $107,626. The Powerball jackpot for the next drawing stands at $45 million, or $20.7 million in cash.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of six draw games available in North Carolina, where players can purchase tickets at retail locations or through the NC Lottery’s mobile app.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers players an opportunity to win the current $45 million jackpot. The next drawing is expected to keep generating excitement among lottery players across North Carolina.

